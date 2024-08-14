Posted in: Comedy Central, Fox, FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: comedy central, family guy, fox, fx, FXX

Family Guy Heading to Comedy Central This Fall: Labor Day Kick-Off

A new non-exclusive licensing deal between Paramount and Disney brings Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy to Comedy Central beginning in September.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was joined by Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin), Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown), Patrick Warburton (Joe Swanson), Jennifer Tilly (Bonnie Swanson), and showrunners Rich Appel & Alec Sulkin for a recent PaleyFest conversation about the long-running animated series. That's when we learned some interesting news about two special Hulu-exclusive, original holiday-themed Family Guy episodes set for the streaming service. "It'll be our Halloween and our Christmas episodes, I expect," MacFarlane added (with the Halloween episode setting Twisters star Glen Powell as a guest star). Now, we're learning that the adult animated series will be making its way to Comedy Central this fall – with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Paramount and Disney have agreed upon a new licensing deal. On Labor Day, Comedy Central will run an all-day marathon before Family Guy joins the network's primetime lineup on Tuesday, September 3rd.

"We are excited to welcome 'Family Guy' to Comedy Central, joining the best in adult animation alongside 'South Park,' 'Futurama,' and 'Beavis and Butt-Head,' among others," shared Laurel Weir, EVP and Head of Programming, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, in a statement. "Delivering bold, irreverent, and culturally impactful content to our fans is our top priority, which makes 'Family Guy' the perfect complement to our robust adult animation slate."

Family Guy is coming to Comedy Central starting this Labor Day. pic.twitter.com/Oejnowf0ej — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

MacFarlane's creation will join the network's other animated series – including South Park, Futurama, and Beavis and Butt-Head. An important note to keep in mind before folks start worrying that the deal means the show will be leaving other networks and its exclusive streamer: This is a non-exclusive deal – meaning that seasons will still continue to air on FX and FXX (and stream exclusively on Hulu). The move comes as streaming services and studios are getting back into licensing as a viable financial option – a common practice in the pre-streaming madness days.

