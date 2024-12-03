Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: family guy, seth macfarlane

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Series Returning to Adult Swim in 2025

Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy is returning to Adult Swim in 2025, beginning with a three-day nightly marathon beginning Wednesday, January 1st.

We know what you're thinking. You're thinking that there just aren't enough ways for you to watch episodes of Seth MacFarlane's Family Guy – and you want more. Well, Adult Swim will be coming to your rescue in 2025 as the long-running animated series continues its efforts to leave a footprint on every cable and streaming service. To kick things off, Adult Swim will host a three-day marathon of episodes from 7 pm to 5 am ET/PT beginning Wednesday, January 1st. After that, episodes will air back-to-back every weekday from 10 pm to 11:30 pm ET/PT. "Adult Swim is a huge part of 'Family Guy's' early history, and we're excited for the series to return to our lineup in 2025," shared Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. "Having 'Family Guy' back on our air is a great complement to the amazing slate of animated originals we also have planned for next year." Having lost our Friday night, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia marathon on FXX to Family Guy reruns, we're curious to see what the deal will be with American Dad – MacFarlane's other long-running hit animated series.

Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy"

it's all about the Family Guy Holiday Special: "Gift of the White Guy." Set to hit streaming screens on November 25th, the animated special sees Peter attempting to recover Lois' Christmas brooch after giving it away in a White Elephant exchange. Meanwhile, Stewie changes his attitude in a big way when he learns that he's on Santa's Naughty List. In the following clip, Peter finds the perfect "White Elephant" gift – but if you've been paying attention and reading what came before this, then you know that it's far from perfect. And if you don't know what we're talking about, it serves you right for skipping ahead – now go back and catch up – and we'll meet you back at the trailer and clip below…

