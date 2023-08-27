Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fargo, fx networks, hulu, preview, season 5

Fargo Season 5: Joe Keery on "Conflicted" Character, Jon Hamm & Hockey

Joe Keery (Stranger Things 5) discusses his "deeply conflicted" Fargo Season 5 character, how he and Jon Hamm bonded over hockey, and more.

Earlier this month, we learned that the fifth season of FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo would be hitting screens on November 21st (and streaming on Hulu). With a new installment that looks to answer the question, "When is a kidnapping, not a kidnapping – and what if your wife isn't yours?" we were treated to a series of preview images as well as a detailed overview introducing the cast. Ahead of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, series star Joe Keery (Stranger Things 5) had a chance to speak with WWD to offer some insight into his character Gator Tillman, son of Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm). "It was clear that he's a pretty deeply conflicted character. Right away. And at the core, there are major daddy issues," Keery shared regarding Gator & Roy's father-son dynamic and its impact on their law enforcement lives. To prepare for their on-screen pairing, Keery and Hamm bonded over hockey during their time filming in Calgary.

"We had a lot of downtime; we watched a bunch of football, we went to dinner and stuff. It was just a real, real pleasure to be around him. [Jon,] Sam Spruell and I had a lot of scenes together, and to have those two guys, who between them have years and years of experience, that's the best part about this whole job," Keery added. "Meeting the other actors, meeting people, and talking and hearing their story and what their experience has been. I love that. I feel like I can learn so much from other people. So I just tried to keep my eyes peeled and learn from them."

A Look Inside FX's Fargo Installment 5

Here's a look at the preview images and extended season overview that were released earlier this month that introduce us to the major players in play this season:

After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife suddenly is plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl), keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

FX's Fargo is produced by showrunner, writer & director Hawley and his production company 26 Keys, EP Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, as well as EPs Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen. The award-winning anthology series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions and internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

