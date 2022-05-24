FBI Season 4 Finale Pulled In Wake Of Horrific Texas School Shooting

In the wake of today's tragic & horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 children & a teacher dead before the gunman was killed, CBS has pulled tonight's fourth season finale of FBI. Based on the overview and trailer that was released for "Prodigal Son," the episode would find the team looking to stop a planned school shooting. As of initial reporting, the network was still moving ahead with tonight's season finales of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

FBI Season 4 Episode 22 "Prodigal Son": As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal's son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case, on the fourth season finale. Directed by Alex Chapple and written by Rick Eid.

