Posted in: Games, NBA, Video Games | Tagged: NBA The Run, Play By Play Studios

NBA The Run Officially Confirmed For June 2026 Release Date

After a couple months of teasing, NBA The Run has been given a release date — it will launch on June 7, 2026.

Article Summary NBA The Run officially launches June 7, 2026, after months of teases from Play By Play Studios.

Standard Edition costs $30, while the $40 Deluxe Edition adds rookie variants and 1000 CRED.

NBA The Run launches with Knockout Squads, Solos, and Friends for competitive streetball action.

Play as 30+ NBA stars and five streetball legends with rollback netcode for smooth online matches.

Play By Play Studios has confirmed the official release date for NBA The Run and revealed the various versions available at launch. The game will feature two editions: the Standard Edition for $30, and the Deluxe Edition for $40. The latter of the two includes three additional unlocked playable characters (the Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors '09 Rookie Variant, the Luka Dončić Dallas Mavericks '18 Rookie Variant, and the Kevin Durant Seattle Supersonics '07 Rookie Variant). As well as 1000 CRED, the in-game currency, which can be used in the shop to snag alternate jerseys, dunk animations, taunts, badges, banners, and more. We have more details below as the game will drop on June 7, 2026.

Take The Game Back To The Streets With NBA The Run

At the heart of NBA The Run is the Run the World Tournament, a four-round Knockout tournament where teams of three will be going head-to-head on iconic streetball courts around the world. Each tournament ends with a championship game at one of four specially designated finals courts, where you'll square off for the Run the World trophy and the ultimate bragging rights. There are three game modes coming at launch, including:

Knockout Squads – Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players, and take on the competition.

– Play on a Squad of three. You control 1 player on the Squad, fill out your team with friends / other players, and take on the competition. Knockout Solos – Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head-to-head against other players and their teams of three.

– Build your own Team of three. You control your team and go head-to-head against other players and their teams of three. Knockout Friends – Your own Private Tournament. Play alone against the AI, crew up w/ friends against the AI, or go head-to-head against anyone you want to invite in (up to 48 players at Launch).

At launch, players will take to the courts as one of 30+ NBA stars, along with five fictional streetball legends, each with different playstyles, and each uniquely handcrafted and stylized. Gameplay is fast, fluid, and responsive, powered by true rollback netcode, ensuring every crossover, dive for loose ball, and alley-oop syncs simultaneously for every player in a seamless online experience.

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