Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: fast & furious

Fast & Furious Confusion: Will There Be 4 Series? Yes, No & Maybe

Vin Diesel announced that Peacock will be the home to four "Fast & Furious" franchise series - but was he right? Yes and no. It depends.

Earlier this week, star and producer Vin Diesel announced that the "Fast & Furious" franchise would be living on beyond 2028's final film, Fast Forever. But there was some confusion. While Vin Diesel announced four series, Peacock confirmed that only one was officially moving forward. So, who's right? If Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting is right, then they're kinda both. The first series in play stems from Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman – and now, this is where things get "Game of Thrones"-like. Reportedly, the other three series are being developed by Nick Wootton (The Endgame) and Charmaine DeGraté (House of the Dragon), Ingrid Escajeda (Griselda), and Joe Henderson (Lucifer). Just like what HBO did with George R.R. Martin's famed fantasy franchise, the three other projects may or may not be picked up for series. In other words, there could be anywhere from 1 to 4 series by the time things get settled.

"For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more," Vin Diesel shared during NBCUniversal's Upfronts earlier this week. "They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right… It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family, would be protected in the TV space… The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the 'Fast and Furious' universe."

So, what will the four shows focus on? While there are any number of possibilities, no details on the series were released – though behind-the-scenes details were made clearer. Vin Diesel will executive-produce the series adaptation, with the pilot written by Mike Daniels (NBC's upcoming David Boreanaz-starring The Rockford Files) and Wolfe Coleman, who previously collaborated on NBC's Shades of Blue.

The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Diesel and Sam Vincent will executive produce via One Race alongside "Fast & Furious" franchise producer Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. In addition, Chris Morgan and Jeff Kirschenbaum, producers on the film franchise, have also joined as executive producers. The news comes as the "Fast & Furious" franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary, with a number of special screenings (including one during the Cannes Film Festival) in play.

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