Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Exclusive: Johnny Welcomes The Players

In this exclusive clip from tonight's opener of FOX's Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear, host Johnny Knoxville welcomes our six players.

Article Summary Exclusive Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear clip shows Johnny Knoxville welcoming six contestants before the chaos begins.

FOX’s two-part Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear special sends players into five brutal challenges for a $50,000 prize.

Meet the six Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear competitors set to face sleepless nights, shocks, insects, and pain.

Tonight’s opener kicks off 48 nonstop hours of fear as Knoxville guides players into a punishing reality showdown.

Just when you thought FOX and host Johnny Knoxville were done serving up the thrills and chills, we've got the first of the two-part reality competition series Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear hitting our screens tonight. With Knoxville returning as the special event's ringmaster, we've got six contestants (hopefully) ready to compee in five challenges: Adrienne (26 – Sachse, TX), Blake (26 – Delray Beach, FL), Brion (42 – Oxford, MS), Jeff (48 – New Jersey City, NJ), Meg (45 – Murrells Inlet, SC), and Tatum (25 – Scottsdale, AZ). Before we pass along our pregame preview later today, we've got a Bleeding Cool exclusive clip to share that offers a look at Knoxville as he gets a chance to meet and welcome the players – before the madness begins:

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Preview

Part 1: Six new players discover that fear never sleeps in this grueling two-part Fear Factor: House of Fear special. Competing for $50,000, they must carry darkling beetles in their mouths, endure a spelling bee while covered by bees, and wear shock collars all night to stay awake! The first 24 hours come to an end with the start of an all-new Pain Auction!

Part 2: Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, "Fear is not a factor!"

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 2: Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, "Fear is not a factor!"

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