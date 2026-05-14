Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: ghost in the shell

The Ghost In The Shell Animated Series Set for Japan Debut This July

Here's a look at the all-new animated series The Ghost In The Shell, debuting in Japan this July, and as a Prime Video exclusive series.

Article Summary Ghost In The Shell premieres July 7, 2026 in Japan, launching on Kansai TV and Fuji TV’s new Ka-Anival!! block.

A new Ghost In The Shell trailer reveals Science SARU’s fluid animation style and a fresh tone for Section 9.

Western viewers can stream Ghost In The Shell on Prime Video, where the new animated series arrives exclusively.

Taisei Iwasaki scores Ghost In The Shell with a jazzy sound, as the franchise returns to its cyberpunk roots.

Bandai Namco Filmworks, Science Saru, and Kodansha released a new trailer for the latest animated incarnation of The Ghost In The Shell, confirming the new TV series will debut in Japan in July. The series has had a couple of teasers so far, but this is the first time we're getting a good look at the animation style and the series' tone. The style seems more fluid, and the character dynamics are just a tad different, even though it's the same crew from Section 9, led by The Major, in futuristic Tokyo. All set to some jazzy, almost Cowboy Bebop-like tunes from FlyingDog and Taisei Iwasaki. We have more details from the company below as the series will debut on July 7, 2026, in Japan on Kansai TV and Fuji TV's new "Ka-Anival!!" Tuesday night block, while Western audiences will see it on Prime Video as an exclusive.

About "The Ghost In The Shell"…

The Ghost In The Shell is a landmark work of cyberpunk science fiction set in a near-future in which information networks envelop the world and highly advanced cyborg augmentation technology enables the creation of the cyberbrain. It follows the story of the full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi and the combat force she leads in the fight against cybercrime. Beginning with Shirow Masamune's 1989 manga, The Ghost In The Shell series has since transcended media boundaries, expanding into anime, live-action Hollywood films, and video games. Featuring an innovative, one-of-a-kind sci-fi world and spectacular visual imagery, the series has had an immeasurable cultural impact and influenced countless creators worldwide.

The new TV anime series, The Ghost In The Shell, is the latest chapter in this storied legacy. Animation production is handled by Science SARU, the animation production company consistently lauded both in Japan and abroad for works such as the Golden Globe-nominated Inu-oh, the Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Award for Best Animation winner The Colors Within, the TV anime series Dan Dan Dan, and more.

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