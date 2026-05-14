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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, Bridgerton, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Gen V, and more!

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch, with a teaser answering major questions.

Gen V stays in focus as Jaz Sinclair previews Marie as fierce, flawed, and powerful ahead of the next chapter.

TV updates also hit Bridgerton, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, The Pitt, SNL, SNL UK, and more.

Dive into a fast roundup of streaming, network, and franchise news spanning sci-fi, comedy, superheroes, and drama.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, The Lincoln Lawyer, Bridgerton, The Punisher: One Last Kill, The Pitt, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Invincible, Gen V, VisionQuest, American Horror Story, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 14th, 2026:

SNL Host Will Ferrell & Cast Check In From Season 51 Finale Read-Thru

Barbaric: Moreci & Gooden's Vault Comics Series Set for Netflix Adapt

AEW Dynamite: Titles on the Line, Ospreay Returns to Action Tonight

The Lincoln Lawyer Will Be Resting Its Case After 5 Seasons

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2027 Heading to Netflix

Fast & Furious Confusion: Will There Be 4 Series? Yes, No & Maybe

A Different World Sequel Series Wraps Production, Set for Fall 2026

Hard Carry Media & Unanimous Media Announce New Sports Venture

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Upfronts Include New Season 2 Look

SNL UK Cast, Host Ncuti Gatwa Check In From Season Finale Table Read

Bridgerton Season 5 Confirmed for Netflix Premiere in 2027

SNL Midweek Sketch: Will Ferrell's Got a Problem with Andrew Dismukes

The Punisher: Frank Castle or PlayStation 3 Joel From The Last of Us?

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Offers More Insight Into When Season 3 Is Set

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Set for August Premiere

President Curtis: WBD Confirms Rick and Morty Spinoff Set for 2026

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Teaser Answers Some Big Questions

Invincible: Aaron Paul Teases Possible Scott Duvall/Powerplex Return

Gen V: Jaz Sinclair on "Fierce and Flawed and Powerful as Hell" Marie

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A New Ship And Removing The Helmet Clips

Good Omens 3, The Punisher, AHS 13 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

VisionQuest Preview Included in Disney's Upfronts 2026 Image Gallery

American Horror Story Season 13 Trio Confirm "Coven" Roles; New Images

Ncuti Gatwa Learns How SNL UK Gets Its Hosts: The "Doctor Who" Way

The Mandalorian and Grogu Dir. Doesn't Know Why This Is The Comeback

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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