Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: black cat, j jonah jameson, mary jane

J Jonah Jameson, Doing His Own Research, In Black Cat #10 (Spoilers)

J Jonah Jameson has just been doing his own research in Black Cat #10... but could G Willow Wilson get an event out of ths? (Spoilers)

Article Summary J Jonah Jameson’s Black Cat #10 secret is bigger than Mary Jane: he’s built a private dossier on heroes and villains.

Black Cat #10 reveals J Jonah Jameson kept damaging Mary Jane audition tapes in the Negative Zone instead of destroying them.

Jameson insists he was only “doing his own research,” turning old Spider-Man paranoia into a dangerous Marvel liability.

With J Jonah Jameson sitting on blackmail material across New York, G. Willow Wilson may be setting up a major event.

J Jonah Jameson, usually editor of the Daily Bugle, even though that role has changed to shock jock and supplement salesman of late, was a foil to Spider-Man, employing Peter Parker to take photos of himself to make him look as bad as possible. Over the years, his motivation has changed, from envy and self-loathing to upholding the law and even becoming an ally of Spider-Man, though sometimes an unwelcome one. But in the new Black Cat series, he has been identified as secretly blackmailing Mary Jane Watson with her early audition tapes, which might now harm her career. And keeping them in the Negative Zone. And in this week's Black Cat #10, a confrontation is due… and what J Jonah Jameson really has.

He has blackmail material on every superhero going. All in one place. Ready to be used at a moment's notice. Or is it?

He's just been doing his own research. And for some reason, that included taking the Mary Jane info when it was sent to him. Even though he doesn't know she's Jackpot or Venom. I'm sure that is totally fine.

It's that old "how dare you obsess over me…" "I'm not…" "Why not?" trope. J Jonah Jameson can't win.

He won't burn it. But now it's there. A comprehensive knowledge base on New York's villains and heroes, that could blackmail any of them… there's a whole G Willow Wlsonm event waiting right there, is there now?

Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways!

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