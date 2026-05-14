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J Jonah Jameson, Doing His Own Research, In Black Cat #10 (Spoilers)

J Jonah Jameson has just been doing his own research in Black Cat #10... but could G Willow Wilson get an event out of ths? (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • J Jonah Jameson’s Black Cat #10 secret is bigger than Mary Jane: he’s built a private dossier on heroes and villains.
  • Black Cat #10 reveals J Jonah Jameson kept damaging Mary Jane audition tapes in the Negative Zone instead of destroying them.
  • Jameson insists he was only “doing his own research,” turning old Spider-Man paranoia into a dangerous Marvel liability.
  • With J Jonah Jameson sitting on blackmail material across New York, G. Willow Wilson may be setting up a major event.

J Jonah Jameson, usually editor of the Daily Bugle, even though that role has changed to shock jock and supplement salesman of late, was a foil to Spider-Man, employing Peter Parker to take photos of himself to make him look as bad as possible. Over the years, his motivation has changed, from envy and self-loathing to upholding the law and even becoming an ally of Spider-Man, though sometimes an unwelcome one. But in the new Black Cat series, he has been identified as secretly blackmailing Mary Jane Watson with her early audition tapes, which might now harm her career. And keeping them in the Negative Zone. And in this week's Black Cat #10, a confrontation is due… and what J Jonah Jameson really has.

J Jonah Jameson, Super Hero In Black Cat (Spoilers)
Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

He has blackmail material on every superhero going. All in one place. Ready to be used at a moment's notice. Or is it?

J Jonah Jameson, Super Hero In Black Cat (Spoilers)
Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

He's just been doing his own research. And for some reason, that included taking the Mary Jane info when it was sent to him. Even though he doesn't know she's Jackpot or Venom. I'm sure that is totally fine.

J Jonah Jameson, Super Hero In Black Cat (Spoilers)
Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

It's that old "how dare you obsess over me…" "I'm not…" "Why not?" trope. J Jonah Jameson can't win.

J Jonah Jameson Doing His Own Research In Black Cat #10 (Spoilers)
Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov

He won't burn it. But now it's there. A comprehensive knowledge base on New York's villains and heroes, that could blackmail any of them… there's a whole G Willow Wlsonm event waiting right there, is there now?

  • Black Cat #10 by G. Willow Wilson, Andres Genolet, Gleb Melnikov 
    BLACK CAT and VENOM risk the unthinkable to return home. If they could do it all over again…how might their lives (and their loves) be different? This time, there are no clean getaways!

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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