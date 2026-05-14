Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: deino, pokemon

Pokémon GO To Hold Deino Community Day Classic This Weekend

Pokémon GO has a new Community Day Classic event coming up this weekend, this time around featuring Deino with special activities

Article Summary Pokémon GO Deino Community Day Classic runs Saturday, May 16, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. local time with boosted Deino spawns.

Evolve Zweilous by 9 p.m. local time to get Hydreigon with Brutal Swing, Deino’s featured Community Day attack.

Event bonuses include 3× catch XP, snapshot surprises, boosted Lure Modules, Incense boosts, and themed Field Research.

A $1.99 Special Research adds Deino encounters, a Premium Battle Pass, Rare Candy XL, and a Pokémon GO Web Store box.

Niantic has revealed details of the next Pokémon GO event happening this weekend, as they're holding a Community Day Classic featuring Deino. The event will take place on Saturday, May 16, 2026, happening from 2-5pm local time to all players, no matter what region or time zone they are in, as you'll get to experience several activities in a three-hour period. We have more details below from the team.

Pokémon GO Will Hold a Deino Community Day Classic

Featured Attack Evolve Zweilous (Deino's Evolution) from the beginning of the event until May 16, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. local time to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing. Brutal Swing Trainer Battles : 55 power

: 55 power Gyms and raids: 65 power

Community Day Special Research For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Deino Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following. 3 encounters with Deino that have a Special Background

Additional encounters with Deino

1 Premium Battle Pass

1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live.

Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.*

To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.**

Event Bonuses 3× XP for catching Pokémon

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day Classic for a surprise!

Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon.*

Lure Module Bonus On May 16, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Deino will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Deino attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That means more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours!

Field Research May Community Day Classic–themed Field Research will be available! Catch Deino to earn rewards such as Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Deino, and more! You may even find Field Research that leads to encounters with Deino that have a Special Background—if you're lucky!

Pokémon GO Web Store – Community Day Ultra Box The Community Day Ultra Box will be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) and includes an event ticket and five Ultra Balls!

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