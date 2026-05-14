Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARTE France, Beyond The Plastic Wall, Motvind Studios

Beyond the Plastic Wall: New Narrative Adventure Game Announced

The new narrative pixel-art adventure game Beyond the Plastic Wall has been announced, set to be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary Beyond The Plastic Wall is a new narrative pixel-art adventure from ARTE France and Motvind Studios, launching in 2026.

Play as Hal, a young scavenger following mysterious letters into the last city at the end of the world.

Explore a striking 2.5D world of abandoned outskirts, vast machines, windy plains, and a city hiding grim secrets.

Solve inventive machine-repair puzzles involving wrecked devices as Hal uncovers the letters’ author and his journey.

Publisher ARTE France and developer Motvind Studios have unveiled their latest game on the way, as they showed off the pixel-art adventure game Beyond the Plastic Wall. The game has done an excellent job of channeling the vibes of other games, such as Planet of Lana and Darkside Detective, as you play a young scavenger who finds himself on a new journey where he is repairing devices through a series of puzzles, while searching for a woman he doesn't know after discovering a series of letters. We have more details and images here from the devs, along with the cool-looking trailer, as the game is being aimed for a 2026 release.

Repair Stations and Find This Stranger in Beyond The Plastic Wall

In Beyond the Plastic Wall, you play as Hal, a young scavenger who finds a sealed box of mysterious letters written by a woman he doesn't know. This woman lives deep within the walls of the last city at the end of the world, so he decides to set off on a journey looking for her. His search will take him through the many varied horizons of this strange world, from its lonely, abandoned outskirts to the narrow alleys and bustling skyscrapers of a city filled with grim secrets. And like any good scavenger, Hal can't resist trying to fix the wrecked machines he encounters along the way.

Embark on a gorgeous 2.5D view pixel art adventure across rocky shores, vast, forgotten machines of a bygone age and lush, windy plains built by blending hand-crafted art with innovative and cutting edge rendering techniques. During your journey, you will come across many characters this crumbling world has pulled apart: from a voyage with a proud but lonely boat captain to a confrontation with an angry fishmonger, and unsettling brushes with the strange outcasts who hide in the shadows of the walled city. Each of their tales brings you a little closer to the letters' mysterious author and nearer to understanding the true reasons for your own voyage.

To a scavenger like Hal, machines have as much to tell him as humans do. On your way towards The City, you'll encounter many broken devices impeding your progress that need repairing. Manipulate a varied range of mechanical puzzles to move forward and uncover the secrets of this continent. A rusty boat engine, a coded telephone machine, a mysterious archive computer: every puzzle is a unique challenge that works on a shared logic that you get to know as you unlock its satisfying and complex machinery.

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