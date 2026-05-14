Posted in: Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, knull, Mortal Thor, Queen In Black, thor

Whither Asgard? Doctor Strange, Thor & Knull Ahead Of Queen In Black

Whither Asgard? Doctor Strange #6, The Mortal Thor #10 and Knull #5 ahead of The Queen In Black event... (Spoilers)

This week saw the release of Doctor Strange #6 by Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli, Knull #5 by Tom Waltz, Al Ewing, Ryan Stegma and Juanan Ramirez and The Mortal Thor #10 by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry, both impacted by the current fictionalisation of Asgard as Doctor Strange returns to Midgard….

Catching up with Marvel Universe continuity since his own One World Under Doom tie-in, Doctor Strange, Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, that, as we pointed out a lot at the time, had nothing whatsoever to do with One World Under Doom. And it still doesn't. As he reunites with Clea and tries to explain his absence…

There's something he hasn't realised either, that has happened in his absence, cut off from Earth in Asgard…

Yup, Thor is gone, he never was, instead there is The Mortal Thor, Sigurd Jarlson, a Nordic construction worker looking to put things right, based on a previous version of Thor… and coming up against classic Thor villains who have no idea who Thor is either…

Its not the only time a very Mortal Thor has gone up against the Grey Gargoyle, as this Stan Lee/Jack Kirby Journey Into Mystery reminds us, when Don Blake told Jane Foster the truth…

…and Odin wasn't happy about it.

Leaving Don Blake without his identity as Thor as a result, unable to prove it to Jane Foster…

The Mortal Thor does a little better though…

And didn't need help from any other Asgardians….

And now this version of Donald Blake, the Serpent, the bits that were left behind by Odin's magics that originally gave Thor a human identity, is behind these very attacks, as head of the Sons Of The Serpent working for Roxxon and Agger, and destined in Norse mythology to kill Thor… depending how much of that is left.

As Thanos, on behalf of Asgardians Hela and Tyr, goes up against Knull, quoting himself in Avengers: Infinity War in the process.

Thanos really shouldn't give Knull ideas…

Which means as Knull takes aim at Earth for a variety of personal reasons…

So Hela and Tyr change their staging post for their fight against Knull…

And it looks like we will all be caught in the middle.

All except Doctor Strange, he's off back to Thor and Loki's sister Angela in Asgard.

Leaving Scarlet Witch to deal with it all, of course… typical man.

Mortal Thor #10 by Al Ewing, Pasqual Ferry

ONE AGAINST THE WORLD! Sigurd Jarlson has become a thorn in Roxxon's side…and the King of Roxxon has finally noticed him. But Sigurd's noticed Dario Agger too. He wants answers – he wants justice – and he'll go as high as he has to to get them. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is heading for the top.

ONE AGAINST THE WORLD! Sigurd Jarlson has become a thorn in Roxxon's side…and the King of Roxxon has finally noticed him. But Sigurd's noticed Dario Agger too. He wants answers – he wants justice – and he'll go as high as he has to to get them. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is heading for the top. Doctor Strange #6 by Derek Landy, Ivan Fiorelli

THREE SORCERERS SUPREME?! Strange and Angela discover that someone is killing high-ranking magical beings across the Nine Realms…and Stephen may be the next target! The sudden appearance of a mysterious portal leads Strange back to MIDGARD, where he's reunited with CLEA and comes face-to-face with Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme WANDA MAXIMOFF! But is the killer targeting them too?

THREE SORCERERS SUPREME?! Strange and Angela discover that someone is killing high-ranking magical beings across the Nine Realms…and Stephen may be the next target! The sudden appearance of a mysterious portal leads Strange back to MIDGARD, where he's reunited with CLEA and comes face-to-face with Earth's new Sorcerer Supreme WANDA MAXIMOFF! But is the killer targeting them too? Knull #5 by Tom Waltz, Al Ewing, Ryan Stegman, Juanan Ramirez

LET THERE BE LIGHT! Knull has conquered the Lightforce Dimension and left his dastardly eternal mark in SUPERNOVA fashion! But wait! An enemy he thought he'd eliminated with extreme prejudice is back for more…and he comes UPGRADED for battle this time! Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen in Black, HELA OF ASGARD, is beginning to question her strategy against Knull – is it time to activate Plan B? This is it! The bombastic grand finale! Who will fall? Who will rise? Who will CLAIM THE LIGHT?! Whatever happens, the Marvel Universe will never be the same!

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