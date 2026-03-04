Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Preview: Who's Going to "Walk the Plank"?

FOX & Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear is back with a new round of crazed competition. Here's a S01E07: "Walk the Plank" preview.

Article Summary Fear Factor: House of Fear returns with Johnny Knoxville hosting intense stunts and mind games.

Episode 7, "Walk the Plank," features a wild pie-eating contest and high-rise blindfolded challenge.

Vegan contestant Jayleen seeks revenge, risking all in a 120-foot plank walk and extreme tests.

The End Game ups the ante with maggot cheese and a brutal obstacle course that tests every limit.

A "pie"-eating contest, a blindfolded high-rise walk, some really bad cheese, and an obstacle course that's ready to dish out some serious pain. If that doesn't make for a great episode of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear, we're not sure what we can tell you at this point. For the rest of us, we have a look at what's in store with tonight's round, S01E07: "Walk the Plank," including an official overview, image gallery, sneak peek, and more. In addition, we have two highlights from last week's episode for you to check out – and that's all waiting for you below:

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 7: "Walk the Plank" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 7: "Walk the Plank" – Everyone's fuming after the disgusting pie-eating challenge, but it's vegan Jayleen who wants revenge – and she's ready to walk a 120-foot-high plank blindfolded to take her nemesis out! The End Game serves up maggot-infested cheese and a painful obstacle course.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

