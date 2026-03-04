Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor

Fear Factor: House of Fear S01E07 EXCLUSIVE: Time to "Walk the Plank"

Check out our exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear, S01E07: "Walk the Plank."

Get ready for some high-flying action during tonight's round of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's ("Jackass") Fear Factor: House of Fear – and we have an exclusive sneak peek at what S01E07: "Walk the Plank" has to offer. What's the only thing worse than having to walk a scaffold that's 120 feet in the air? Doing it blindfolded, as Jayleen and Chelsea are about to learn very quickly.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 7: "Walk the Plank" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 7: "Walk the Plank" – Everyone's fuming after the disgusting pie-eating challenge, but it's vegan Jayleen who wants revenge – and she's ready to walk a 120-foot-high plank blindfolded to take her nemesis out! The End Game serves up maggot-infested cheese and a painful obstacle course.

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

