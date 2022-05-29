Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Thanks Cast, Crew & Fans

After seven seasons (and only one episode before a potential reunion with her on-screen mom, Kim Dickens' Madison Clark) Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia Clark bid farewell to AMC's Fear the Walking Dead at the end of the seventh season's penultimate episode, "Amina" (check out our review here). While viewers who screened the episode early on AMC+ were either hoping or assuming that Debnam-Carey would return sooner rather than later, the actress made her departure from the series in a social media post not long after the episode aired on Sunday evening. "I had a lot of conversations over the years with our showrunners [Ian Goldberg] and [Andrew Chambliss] and I think we found a fitting way to conclude Alicia's story. It is beautiful, hopeful, and elusive," Debnam-Carey wrote, adding towards the end, "It is bittersweet, but it is time."

Here's a look at Debnam-Carey's Instagram post from this evening, followed by the text of what she had to share::

To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark.

Where to begin…

I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on ['Fear the Walking Dead'] for so long. It has gifted me so much.

It has been the most extraordinary training ground as an actor where I've been given the chance to grow and learn. I've had the honour of working with so many inspiring and talented people. It provided new opportunities, such as directing and it has bonded me to such incredible fans that have supported me along the way.

It has been exciting, challenging, fun, hard and inspiring.

I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself. I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn't be here without you all and I am so grateful.

I had a lot of conversations over the years with our showrunners [Ian Goldberg] and [Andrew Chambliss] and I think we found a fitting way to conclude Alicia's story. It is beautiful, hopeful and elusive.

To the crews and casts from Los Angeles to Vancouver, Mexico to Texas, I am thankful for everything you've taught me. I love you all so much and I am so lucky to have had you all by my side. To the cast going forward, I'm so excited for what you will create next! And to my ride or dies who have been there with me every step of the way (you know who you are) I will be forever grateful to you.

It is bittersweet, but it is time.

Thank you for everything.

My love to you all.

Alycia Debnam-Carey