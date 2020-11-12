Fear the Walking Dead: Austin Amelio On-Set Experience Gets Lynchian

Before we get to look at this Sunday's "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg," we're taking a moment to revisit last week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. The episode itself proved a heart-crusher, showing how Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry's (Christine Evangelista) distance remains more than just physical- another victim of those "Saviors" years. But it was Amelio's revelation of what the cast had to endure at the hands of director Michael E. Satrazemis that brought the hair on our forearms and backs of necks to stand on end.

Mimes, people. They brought mimes to the set.

Now, this isn't going to become an "anti-mime" post because we're all about "The Love" here, but that said? You know how some people freak out about clowns? I'll take waking up to a clown staring me in the face in the middle of the night over being within 10 feet of a mime in broad daylight. In the TWD universe? Would much rather take my chances with the walkers.

Here's a look at Amelio offering the details- and don't worry because he comes across as amusingly confused by the whole thing as we were and we're sure you'll be. From the sounds of it, the only thing missing was a puddle of engine oil, some red drapes, and Cooper running from his doppleganger:

The following preview images for "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg" include Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), June (Jenna Elfman), Virginia (Colby Minifie), Luciana (Danay García), Sarah (Mo Collins), and more- but we're posting them out of context/order to let your minds piece it all together. One thing that's clear from the start is that that are some serious issues with the oil reserve- and June's going to have some serious issues with Ginny.

Here's a look at the promo for this Sunday's penultimate episode before the midseason finale (more on that below) but first, a preview that finds Dorie pitching to June that they take off and leave Ginny's world behind. June doesn't see running away as her keeping her commitment to save others, but Dorie can think of one or two people who would be saved…

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 6 "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg": An explosion puts June and Virginia on a collision course with each other. Written by Alex Delyle.

Here's a reminder that Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.