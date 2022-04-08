Fear the Walking Dead: Colman Domingo Talks Role in Kim Dickens Return

Heading into the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7 Part 2 later this month, obviously, fans are anxious to learn how the war between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) & Morgan's (Lennie James) forces and Victor's (Colman Domingo) Tower fortress will play out. But after learning that Kim Dickens' Madison Clark would be returning and then seeing the very shady situation she finds herself in during the trailer, the expectations attached to what happens this season have increased a hundredfold. During an interview with ComicBook, series star & executive producer Domingo revealed how a text ("Girl, you need to call me") would result in his having a direct hand in Dickens' return.

"I was very instrumental in Kim coming back. She's not only my best friend [and] such a great colleague, but also knew that the showrunners… I was doing the showrunners' bidding, to be very honest. I wanted to make sure that Kim knew that she was going to be well cared for when it comes to story, and coming back to a show that she helped build from the ground up," Domingo explained. "I wanted to make sure that she knew that not only the cast and the crew, and the show owners and producers, that we've got her back." From there, Dickens would go on to virtually meet with TWDU CCO Scott Gimple and FTWD showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg. And the rest, as they say… "We wanted her to know that she can flex here. She can stretch here, that there'll be great creative there for her, which is all any good artist really wants, is the creativity to be on point and there to be a reason for her return," he continued. "And I know that I was instrumental in making sure that I'm bridging that gap. So I was very excited [about Dickens' return] after many late-night phone calls and strategizing and figuring it out on both sides." Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for Season 7B, premiering on April 17th (and earlier on AMC+), followed by the official overview for Season 7 Part 2 as well as overviews for S07E09 "Follow Me" and S07E10 "Mourning Cloak":

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 9 "Follow Me": Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger. With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future. Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10 "Mourning Cloak": When Charlie shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie's true motives are revealed. Directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury & Calaya Michelle Stallworth.