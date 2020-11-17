Fear the Walking Dead Preview: Alicia, Charlie "Strand-ed"; Who's Ed?

With Ginny (Colby Minifie) and our survivors quickly realizing that those "The End is the Beginning" folks don't exactly have their best interest at heart, it feels like we might be heading towards one of those "the enemy of my enemy is my friend" situations. At least we hope so because much like the Whisperers over on The Walking Dead? It sure does feel like they've infiltrated deeper into Ginny's "new society" than any of them realize. So with that in mind, let's take a look at ten "personally-curated" images for this Sunday's midseason finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, as "Damage from the Inside" finds Strand (Colman Domingo) sending Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) on an important mission for Ginny: find her sister, Dakota (Zoe Colletti). Well, they apparently find her but it only raises a bigger question: who's Ed (Raphael Sbarge)?

Though in the following previously-released sneak preview, it didn't seem like Alicia was too interested in hearing anything from Strand considering how he left her "Strand-ed" (you're welcome):

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 7 "Damage from the Inside": Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to look for Dakota. Written by Jacob Pinion.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

Here's a reminder that Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond will be wrapping up their respective 2020 runs a little different from the usual. First up, even though Fear TWD is a 16-episode season, Sunday, November 22's seventh episode of the sixth season "Damage from the Inside" will be the season's midseason finale (one episode earlier than the usual 8/8 splits for 16-episode seasons due to COVID-related production delays). Then on Sunday, November 29, the first season of TWD: World Beyond wraps with a two-episode, 2-hour season finale event ("The Deepest Cut"/"In This Life").

In addition, the Chris Hardwick-hosted Talking Dead will air after both Fear TWD and TWD: World Beyond on November 22 and will return to AMC+ for an exclusive episode on November 29 after TWD: World Beyond. The TWD universe's year wraps up in December with the AMC+-exclusive The Walking Dead Holiday Special.