Fear the Walking Dead S07: Walkers & Radiation Aren't the Only Dangers

Next Sunday, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns for a seventh season that sees the survivors of the long-running spinoff series facing a "nuclear world order" and an uncertain future. With large chunks of the land now radiation hot zones, all roads are leading towards a very nasty confrontation between Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James). Our big clues? Strand calling Morgan a failure and Morgan making it clear that if Strand hurts anyone he cares for, Morgan is coming back to do to Strand what Strand couldn't do to him back on the submarine. But before Morgan can deal with Strand, he & Grace's (Karen David) new "nuclear family" have walkers & fallout to contend with. But as you're about to see in the following teaser, those are far from the only threats waiting for them out there.

With the series set to return next Sunday, October 17 (and streaming now on AMC+), here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Here's a sneak preview of Strand's new world order and how he's not even sorry for not being sorry about being the Victor Strand he believes he was meant to be:

Now here's a look at the Fear TWD Season 7 trailer along with overviews of the first two episodes. Following that, a look at the trailer for TWD: World Beyond Season 2 along with overviews of its first two episodes, too:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 1 "The Beacon": While most of the landscape has been destroyed by nuclear warheads, Strand thrives in one of the few inhabitable places left. His search for survivors uncovers a stranger with an unexpected connection to Strand's past. Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. Several other cast members will also join the season, including Gus Halper in an undisclosed role. Alycia Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.