Fear the Walking Dead S07E05 Images: Dwight & Sherry Face Crossroads

After this weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead (check out our review here) offered an impressive showcase for Mo Collins' Sarah and a well-executed introduction to Demetrius Grosse's Josiah (who better be returning sooner rather than later), this week's episode "Till Death" already has our eyebrow arching over what to expect. First, we get to catch up on how things are going with Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sarah (Christine Evangelista) as our "Dark Horses" take on a retrieval mission that will have them questioning everything. Along with that, we have Aisha Tyler (Archer) taking some time out from behind the camera to guest star as Mickey, who clearly plays a major role in Dwight & Sherry's mission (and problems). And if that wasn't good enough, we also have Lennie James (Morgan) going from in front of the camera to help this chapter. So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the preview images & episode overview for "Till Death":

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 "Till Death": Dwight and Sherry's code and future come into question when they are tasked with retrieving someone. Directed by Lennie James and written by Justin Boyd & Ashley Cardiff.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.