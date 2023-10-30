Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, fear twd, FTWD, preview, season 8

Fear the Walking Dead S08E09 Images: PADRE Has Seen Better Days

Based on the preview images for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E09 "Sanctuary," PADRE is going through some pretty rough times.

Article Summary AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead' S08E09 'Sanctuary' focuses on challenges at PADRE.

Based on the preview images released, Dwight, Sherry, June, Victor, and Dove are at the heart of the episode.

Madison's mission is to transform PADRE into a safe haven - but is it already too late?

Expect plot twists, new challenges, and the unexpected during the final run of Season 8 episodes.

After an episode that reminded me of the parts of the long-running spinoff series that I've never been a big fan of, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returns this weekend with S08E09: "Sanctuary." For this go-around, the focus shifts to the hardships & struggles going on over at PADRE, with the spotlight shining on Dwight (Austin Amelio), Sherry (Christine Evangelista), June (Jenna Elfman), Victor (Colman Domingo), and Dove (Jayla Walton) – and just based on that lineup alone, I'm already having good vibes about what's to come. Unfortunately, based on what you're about to see? It doesn't look like there are a ton of "good vibes" flying around PADRE – you would almost think that the solution would be for everyone to stop fighting and work together, right? Hmmm…

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Images, Overviews & More!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 9 "Sanctuary": Fractured after escaping the downfall of the Tower, the survivors find themselves facing the challenges of life under PADRE, where they will be forced to choose between who they've become and who they want to be. Here's a look at the preview images for this weekend's episode that were released earlier today:

EP/Director Michael E. Satrazemis previously shared some insights and dropped some teases about what's to come with EW – including what it was like having Dickens back, the return of Domingo's Victor, Dwight (Austin Amelio) & Sherry (Christine Evangelista) continuing their story, and more. Here are the highlights – followed by a look back at the official season trailer (and more) for AMC & AMC+'s Fear the Walking Dead:

On Having Kim Dickens' Madison Back for Series Finale: "Getting to have her back was just such a joy. I think she's fantastic. And getting to have the experience where we're creating together and able to close the show up together, it felt very special. I don't know if any shows get to be this kind of karmically correct. It's a beautiful circular thing that I'm very happy to be a part of."

For Madison, It's No Longer About Running – It's About Making PADRE Work: "Well, that's Madison's mission. Madison has a transformative moment to not want to run away anymore — to want to stay, to want to help rebuild, to want to take care of the children that she helped bring over there and find their parents. That's her mission."

Satrazemis Plays Coy on Strand's Return: [laughing] "There will be a return. And Strand will be Strand. Sometimes, you don't know what shape it's all going to take."

There's More Dwight/Sherry Story to Tell: "It feels like it's the end of their story, but it doesn't mean we're not going to see them again. We might see them separately. We might see them together. They're realizing that they're in a perpetual circle, and it keeps ending really poorly being together. So they're making a decision right now to split and to move out. But that doesn't mean we won't see them again."

Fear TWD Fans Should Expect the Unexpected: "You never know what you're going to see. You might see some new things, you might have some new obstacles, and it's kind of the way the show is. It's always reinventing itself."

Now that Shrike (Maya Eshet) and her influence are gone, Madison (Kim Dickens) sets sights on transforming PADRE into the safe haven the old Stadium was meant to be. But in doing so, the island becomes a target, as well as a beacon as word of Madison and this land of resources, spreads, attracting unwanted attention that puts PADRE back in peril and questions whether our heroes even deserve to save it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!