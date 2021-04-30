Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E11 Preview: Do You Know The Truth?

This week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead finds Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Al (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay García), and Wes (Colby Hollman) following up on a theory from Dakota (Zoe Colletti) by infiltrating an underground location that will take them directly into the heart of "The End is the Beginning" folks. When it comes to that group, viewers have been introduced to John Glover's leader Teddy as well as Nick Stahl's Riley, Jessica Perrin's Sabrina, Chinaza Uche's Derek, and Dean Neistat's Harvey. Now we're getting a look at the opening minutes of the episode, with Teddy offering a voiceover that gets to the heart of what they're all about followed by a "conversation of faith" between Riley and Sabrina- with all of it proving why this could be the scariest and deadliest "big bad" our heroes have faced yet.

Here's a look at the opening minutes to what appears to be an especially creepy episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead– with this group in "The Holding" having a very ominous "Terminus" vibe to it:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'The Holding' | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 611 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdUPONb1roc)

Here's a look at Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by a sneak preview that finds Stahl's character offering Al and Alicia a tour of the facility along with what appear to be pseudo-interrogation scenes that have a chilling familiarity to them- and Al asking a very important question:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A New Group' Official Teaser: Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 611 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj0Fbl4hT_A)

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 11 "The Holding": An infiltration turns into a rescue mission as the group digs into an underground community. Written by Channing Powell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'There Is No Place Like This' Sneak Peek Ep. 611 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PzkyfBqy6c)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood) joining the cast this season.