Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Teaser: PADRE Has Something Big Planned Returning for its eighth & final season on Sunday, May 14th, here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead.

Aside from the obvious, what second best way would there be to celebrate 4/20? With a new teaser for the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. And as we've already seen, things for our heroes have gone from bad to worse – and worse for a very long time because viewers will be facing a major time jump when the long-running TWD spinoff returns. Up until now, we got a sense of just how much of a lie PADRE has become – but in the following preview, we get a chance to match faces to the threat that Morgan (Lennie James), Madison (Kim Dickens), and our heroes face. And don't forget that the underlying theme for this season is Morgan returning "home." Hmmm…

Here's a look at the latest teaser for the final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by a look back at what we know about the season as well as overviews for the first three episodes:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the long-running spinoff series' final run (followed by the overviews for the first three episodes), with the series returning on May 14th:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Heather Cappielo): After fleeing PADRE, June's safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight and Sherry and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Ron Underwood): Mo's hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.