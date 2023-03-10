Fear the Walking Dead Star Austin Amelio Wraps TWD Universe Run After having played Dwight on both The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead, Austin Amelio signaled that he's wrapped his run on Fear TWD.

Earlier this week, Colman Domingo (Victor Strand) checked in to confirm that he had wrapped filming with a heartfelt message. Now, with the eighth & final season still a little more than two months away, Austin Amelio is getting the word out via Instagram Stories that he's not only wrapped up his four-season run on Fear the Walking Dead but also his seven-season run (counting a three-season run on The Walking Dead) as Dwight in the TWD universe. In the following screencaps, Amelio kicks off his final run with a unique way of escaping walkers. Following that, Amelio shares a look at his final time in the make-up & effects chair – take a look:

And in case you forgot or missed it the first time around, the final, 12-episode season will be broken into two 6-episode halves, with Part I set to kick off on Sunday, May 14, on AMC & AMC+ (and Part II set for later this year). So with that in mind, here's a look back at the newest teaser released for the long-running spinoff series' eighth & final season:

Will Morgan and Madison fight back against PADRE for a chance at a better world?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.