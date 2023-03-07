Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: Colman Domingo Wraps Victor Strand Run Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo (Victor Strand) confirmed he's wrapped filming on the series with a heartfelt Instagram message.

Though the eighth & final season is still a little more than two months away, we got the word near the end of last month that filming was getting ready to wrap for the final time on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead. Now, Colman Domingo (Victor Strand) is checking in via Instagram to confirm that he's wrapped filming with a heartfelt message. Accompanying a photo taken by Damonyah, Domingo wrote, "Victor Strand and 'Fear the Walking Dead' changed my life. That is a series wrap on my guy!!!! All love for my dear casts of 8 Seasons, writers, producers, above-the-line, below-the-line, guests, weirdos, fans, fans, fans, and fans. It's been great! Season 8 starts May 14th on [AMC]. Thank you so my partners at AMC. I have much much love for you all. Thank you for pouring into me."

Here's a look at Domingo's post, followed by a look back at what we know about the final season so far:

And in case you forgot or missed it the first time around, the final, 12-episode season will be broken into two 6-episode halves, with Part I set to kick off on Sunday, May 14, on AMC & AMC+ (and Part II set for later this year). So with that in mind, here's a look back at the newest teaser released for the long-running spinoff series' eighth & final season:

Will Morgan and Madison fight back against PADRE for a chance at a better world?

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.