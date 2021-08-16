Field of Dreams: Michael Schur & Peacock Team for Series Adaptation

We're sure the following news is a complete coincidence and has nothing to do with the tremendous ratings and social media buzz that last week's "Field of Dreams" MLB game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox that took place on the field from the film (and kicked off with a great intro starring Kevin Costner). So with that in mind, Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Good Place creator Michael Schur's series adaptation of the popular 1989 sports fantasy film Field of Dreams. Written by Schur, the series will look to reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic that makes the movie as popular now as it's ever been.

"Through the years, 'Field of Dreams' has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock." Schur is set to executive produce via his Fremulon banner, along with Lawrence Gordon for The Gordon Company, David Miner, and former The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio producing. "'Field of Dreams' is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. "His talent, his love for baseball, and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."

