Coming off a second season that found a way to build upon an already impressive season and scoring well with viewers and critics alike (even with naysayers saying a weekly drop would never work), Amazon Prime's The Boys isn't wasting any time looking towards the future. One person who will be part of that future is Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, joining the third season as the "original supe"… the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"… Soldier Boy. During a Creation Virtual Panel over the weekend, Ackles was asked by a fan what he could say at this point about the upcoming role- which Ackles was able to oblige (somewhat).

Saying that he had just received the first script only about a day or so before the panel, Ackles said he's looking forward to seeing what "really messed up issues" Soldier Boy has going on. He also discussed how it was going to feel joining a series that already has its on-set "family" already in place, saying he's going to ask Misha Collins for advice (Collins' Castiel joined The CW's Supernatural in the fourth season). Also, Ackles has been growing out the facial hair as per instructions for the role (or "maybe they're just doing that as a 'hazing thing'," as Ackles joked), which apparently has reached its "itchy" stage- and quickly reminded us of a certain shield-slinging supe who went the bearded route for a little while: Chris Evans' Steve Rogers aka Captain America, circa Avengers: Infinity War. To be clear, Soldier Boy and Captain America already feel like two sides of the same, twisted coin but going that route would be a nice little jab to the ribs (in a friendly way, of course) to the cinematic supes.

Series showrunner/EP Eric Kripke and the team behind the Amazon Prime series are looking to get back in front of the cameras for the third season in early 2021 (EP Craig Rosenberg-directed "Payback" kicks off the new season), with Claudia Doumit's (Timeless) Congresswoman Victoria Neuman and Colby Minifie's (Fear the Walking Dead) Ashley Barrett promoted to series regulars. Kripke and Rosenberg also have a college-based spinoff in the pipeline (written by Rosenberg, the series received a fast track order from the streaming service). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (not surprisingly, run by Vought International), the series is being described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.