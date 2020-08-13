Find a Girl Who Looks at You the Way Tony Khan Looks at Jon Moxley

Viewers of last night's AEW Dynamite were in for a special treat following the segment between Jon Moxley and MJF. Tony Khan was caught on camera while Moxley cut a promo on his All Out opponent, and social media is going wild over the AEW President's demeanor and wardrobe.

Moxley came to the ring to beat the crap out of MJF following a press briefing MJF held to address the state of his campaign to defeat Moxley and become AEW Champion. After laying him out, Moxley returned backstage, where he cut a promo in the dark just inside the entrance area, an area is known in WWE as "Gorilla Position." But in AEW, it seems the dress code is a lot more relaxed, as Khan was chilling in a t-shirt and light-colored shorts while monitoring the production.

But the best part came when Khan seemed to realize he was on camera. At that point, he simply leaned back in his chair with his drink and took it all in. Watching Khan watch Moxley cut a promo, it's easy to see that Tony Khan is a man who loves what he does. And yeah, we can forgive the casual attire as well. After all, it's freaking hot down in Jacksonville!

While it probably wasn't Tony Khan's plan to become a meme on Dynamite last night, sometimes things like that happen, and you just have to go with it. The only disappointing thing is that we didn't get a good shot of Khan's footwear. Was he wearing flip flops? The world needs to know.