Posted in: Amazon Studios, Apple, Max, TV | Tagged: california, fireaid

FireAid Early Details Released: Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, RHCP & More

Set for two venues on January 30th, here's what we know (so far) about FireAid, the concert event for those impacted by the CA wildfires.

As firefighters and first responders continue fighting the good fight against the Southern California windstorms and wildfires, we have some some bi details to pass along regarding FireAid. Announced earlier this month by Live Nation, AEG, and the Azoff Company, the benefit concert in support of those impacted by the blazes has grown so much that the January 30th fundraising event will now take place in two locations. Here's a look at what you need to know:

Who's Set to Perform During "FireAid"? Billie Eilish and Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, and a Dave Matthews/John Mayer team-up. Additional acts and special guests will be announced over the next several days.

Where Is "FireAid" Taking Place? "FireAid" will take place in two venues: Intuit Dome and Kia Forum

How Can I Watch "FireAid"? Tickets go on sale on January 22nd at 12 noon PST (9 am EST) – as listed on the Kia Forum site.

In addition to trying to see it in person at the Intuit Dome or The Forum, the concerts will be broadcast by select AMC Theatres, Apple Music/Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video/Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Where Are The Funds Raised by "FireAid" Going? According to the event's organizers, "Proceeds from the concert will go toward a 501(c)(3) created for the event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure L.A. is better prepared for fire emergencies."

Who's Producing "FireAid"? Shelli Azofff and Irving Azoff, and the Azoff family, alongside Live Nation and AEG Presents.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!