Foo Fighters Confirms Band Continuing After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Nearly ten months after the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins and four months after the band & the Hawkins Family teamed up for an all-star global music event in Taylor Hawkins' honor, the Foo Fighters confirmed officially earlier today that the band will continue on. "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us," reads the opening to the post shared confirming the band's future plans. "Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Now here's a look at the post from earlier, followed by a look back to Paramount+'s The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert:

"Tonight, we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins. For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing," Grohl said to the crowd and those streaming at home to kick off the tribute event. "So tonight, we've gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic f***ing night for a gigantic f***ing person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry and f***ing scream and make some f***ing noise so he can hear us right now. 'Cause, you know what? It's gonna be a long f***ing night." Now here's a look at Shane Hawkins joining the band for a cover of "My Hero":

Paramount+'s The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert featured performances by the Foo Fighters, Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, James Gang, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, KESHA, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, and Wolfgang Van Halen (with a special appearance by Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock).