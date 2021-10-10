Former IIconics to Make Impact Debut at Bound for Glory

The IInspiration, the new name for Cassie Lee and Jessica McCay, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, will make their Impact Wrestling debut at Bound for Glory, the company revealed on Saturday at the Knockouts Knockdown Impact Plus special. Lee and McCay were fired from WWE back in April and have since taken to podcasting to keep their name in the public consciousness until they were ready to make their in-ring return. The release of Lee and McCay from WWE, as well as the release of many of the people fired by WWE during the coronavirus pandemic, was disappointing if not shocking to fans due to a long history of WWE failing to make the most of talented performers and then casually discarding them, so it's always nice to see those stars find a new job on the roster of a company that is more likely to appreciate them.

In a press release on ImpactWrestling.com, Impact said:

After an incredible Knockouts Knockdown, IMPACT Wrestling rocked the wrestling world to its core once again. The IInspiration, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, are coming to Bound For Glory, LIVE October 23rd at 10pm ET on Pay-Per-View. Bound For Glory emanates from Sam's Town in Las Vegas, NV and tickets are available now. Stay tuned as this story continues to develop.

And here's the teaser that aired during Knockouts Knockdown:

Bound for Glory takes place later this month in Las Vegas and will air on PPV and stream on Fite TV. And The IInspiration will probably not be the only former WWE stars to appear at the event, in classic Impact style.