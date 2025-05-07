Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: foundation

Foundation Season 3: Isaac Asimov Adapt Returns to Apple TV+ in July

Apple TV+, Skydance Television, and David S. Goyer's Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation Season 3 debuts on July 11th.

We've got big news for fans of Apple TV+, Skydance Television, and David S. Goyer's Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell-starring Foundation. The streaming series adaptation of Isaac Asimov's award-winning stories will launch its third season on Friday, July 11. The 10-episode season will debut globally with one episode, followed by new episodes weekly (every Friday through September 12). Returning with Harris, Pace, and Llobell are Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King. The third season of the Apple TV+ series also welcomes Emmy-winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk to the cast.

The announcement comes a little more than two months after Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead, Krypton) had joined the Apple TV+ series as the new showrunner and executive producer, with a Season 4 writers' room reportedly already at work. You can check out the official teaser above, with a new image gallery and official season overview waiting for you below:

Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty's Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as "The Mule," whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It's anyone's guess who will win, who will lose, who will live, and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

Apple TV+'s Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. David S. Goyer also serves as executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson, and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

