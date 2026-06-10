Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Scorpion Returns to Marvel Legends with New Comic-Inspired Figure

Clear off more shelf space, as some brand new selection of Marvel Legends figures are on the way, including a comic book inspired Scorpion

Article Summary Marvel Legends Scorpion returns with a comic-inspired design based on Mac Gargan’s classic Amazing Spider-Man look.

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends figure features a bendy articulated tail, interchangeable hands, and alternate head sculpts.

Scorpion’s Marvel Legends release honors one of Spider-Man’s oldest villains, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends Scorpion goes up for preorder August 1 for $27.99, ahead of a Fall 2026 release.

Another iconic Spider-Man villain is also joining the Marvel Legends lineup with some inspiration from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Scorpion, one of Spider-Man's oldest and most dangerous enemies, is receiving a new figure inspired by his classic comic book appearance. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in The Amazing Spider-Man #20, Mac Gargan began his career as a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson to uncover Peter Parker's secrets. However, after undergoing an experimental procedure designed to rival Spider-Man's abilities, Gargan gained incredible powers but lost much of his sanity.

Thus, the Scorpion was born, creating a brand new enemy for Spider-Man and J. Jonah Jameson. Now, Hasbro is turning back the clock with their latest Marvel Legends release, which faithfully recreates the villain's classic suit. Mac Gargan will feature a new suit, signature articulated tail, interchangeable hands, and an alternate screaming head sculpt. The figure is sure to become a standout addition to any classic Marvel Legends Spider-Man collection. The Marvel Legends Scorpion figure will be available exclusively through Amazon, with pre-orders arriving on August 1 for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release date.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S SCORPION

J. Jonah Jameson recruits Mac Gargan to undergo an experiment that grants him the powers of the Scorpion, along with a synthetic suit, to battle Spider-Man. Celebrating the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Scorpion figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel action figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man comics."

"Marvel's Scorpion action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with an alternate head accessory so you can pose the figure with his original masked look or later costume design as well as a bendy-wire tail. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

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