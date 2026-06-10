Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Hasbro Announces Unreleased The Real Ghostbusters Glow Copter Set

Releasing for San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Hasbro has announced the arrival of The Real Ghostbusters unreleased Glow Copter

Article Summary Hasbro unveils The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-Glow Glow Copter, an unreleased Kenner concept finally landing at SDCC 2026.

The Ghostbusters exclusive revives a deep-cut vintage vehicle with Kenner styling, glow deco, spinning rotor, and ghost bomb.

Included are glow-in-the-dark Louis Tully and Meanie Weenie Ghosts, expanding the classic Real Ghostbusters Ecto-Glow lineup.

Priced at $67.99, the Ghostbusters Glow Copter debuts in limited SDCC quantities before a Hasbro Pulse release after the show.

Hasbro is already looking ahead to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with the reveal of another exciting convention exclusive. Following several announcements from its Star Wars and Marvel Legends lines, the company is now turning its attention to The Real Ghostbusters with a deep-cut release straight from the Kenner archives. The Glow Copter is finally becoming a reality after decades as an unreleased concept from the classic 80s Kenner toy line. This long-lost vehicle captures the spirit of the original Real Ghostbusters collection while allowing fans to own a piece of toy history that never made it to store shelves.

The set includes glow-in-the-dark Louis Tully and the fan-favorite Meanie Weenie Ghost, both designed to match the colorful, old-school style that made the vintage Kenner line so memorable. The Glow Copter itself features spinning rotor blades and classic action features inspired by the toy designs of the late 1980s. The Glow Copter set will retail for $67.99 and will debut in limited quantities at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Remaining inventory will be made available through Hasbro Pulse following the convention, while supplies last.

THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS ECTO-GLOW GLOW COPTER

"(HASBRO \ Nintendo | Ages 4 & Up | Approx. Retail Price: $67.99 | Available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con. Limited quantities will be available to order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last.) Thirty-five years later, the unreleased Glow Copter is finally cleared for takeoff! Better late than never, right? A coveted Kenner deep cut, this long-lost vehicle arrives to complete The Real Ghostbusters Ecto-Glow lineup in a gloriously ghostly style."

"The Real Ghostbusters' eye in the sky lands as a standout collector piece. With vintage-inspired Kenner styling, glow-in-the-dark deco, a spinning rotor, and a ghost bomb, the Ecto-Glow Glow Copter Vehicle set brings lost toy history straight to the shelf.

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