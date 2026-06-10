Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

New Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast Coming Soon from Hasbro

Clear off more shelf space, as some brand new selection of Marvel Legends figures are on the way, including X-Men 97' Beast

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast, bringing Hank McCoy’s animated Disney+ design to the 6-inch line.

X-Men '97 Beast features premium articulation and animated styling, making him a key addition for roster-building collectors.

The Marvel Legends figure includes 5 accessories: alternate head, two hands, goggles, and Beast’s signature backpack.

X-Men fans can pre-order Marvel Legends Beast on August 19 via Hasbro Pulse, with the figure arriving in Fall 2026.

X-Men fans can finally bring one of the animated team's most important members home as Hasbro has officially unveiled Marvel Legends Beast from X-Men '97. Inspired by Hank McCoy's appearance in the hit Disney+ animated series, the figure captures Beast's updated animated design with a brand new sculpt that fans have been asking for. This new release has been one of the most anticipated additions to the X-Men '97 collection, and will help many fans complete the series' core roster.

Unlike several previous X-Men '97 releases, Beast will arrive in standard window-box packaging rather than retro card-back packaging. The figure includes a variety of accessories, including goggles, a backpack, interchangeable hands, and an alternate battle-ready head sculpt. The sculpt and animated style are captured perfectly here, and he will be a nice addition to any fan's growing X-Men collection. Hasbro has not yet announced an official retail price, but Beast is scheduled to go up for pre-order on August 19 through Hasbro Pulse with an expected Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN '97 MARVEL'S BEAST

(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order August 19 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Beast is a hyper-intelligent scientist whose mutant ability manifests as super-strength and a blue, furry exterior. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Beast action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97."

"The figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head, 2 alt hands, goggles, and backpack. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine series-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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