Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: marvel, Threezero

Embrace the Symbiote with Threezero's DLX Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Threezero is back with some brand new DLX figures including Symbiote Suit (Peter Parker) from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Article Summary Threezero unveils its DLX Spider-Man 2 Symbiote Suit Peter Parker figure, bringing the game’s black suit to life.

The 5.9-inch spider-man collectible features die-cast parts, sharp sculpted textures, and over 40 points of articulation.

Spider-Man includes interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces for dynamic game-inspired poses.

A special edition adds a half-symbiote Peter Parker head, while pre-orders are live now for about $80 ahead of Q4 2026.

Threezero is expanding its Marvel lineup with the reveal of a new DLX Symbiote Suit Spider-Man figure inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man 2. While collectors continue to wait for the release of the standard Spider-Man figure, Threezero has already turned its attention to one of the game's most popular alternate suits. Standing approximately 5.9" tall, the DLX Symbiote Suit Spider-Man features a combination of die-cast elements and over 40 points of articulation. The figure faithfully recreates the gooey black suit design from the hit PlayStation game, with impressive sculpted textures that help bring the living symbiote costume to life.

Spider-Man comes packed with a variety of accessories, including interchangeable hands, symbiote web effects, and attack pieces that showcase the suit's additional powers. Threezero will also offer a special edition release for this figure that includes additional accessories. Among the highlights is an alternate head sculpt depicting Peter Parker's iconic red mask being overtaken by the symbiote, which will greatly help capture the suit's darker aspects. Pre-orders are already live for approximately $80, with the figure expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – DLX Symbiote Suit (Peter Parker)

"From the video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2, threezero proudly present the DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit (Peter Parker) Standard Edition! A symbiote has attached to Peter Parker, unleashing the anger he has long suppressed, making him more impulsive and cold-blooded. At the same time, it grants Peter Parker a fierce new power, greatly boosting his strength, speed, and destructive force, adding a major turning point on his heroic journey!"

"The DLX Spider-Man Symbiote Suit (Peter Parker) Standard Edition stands approximately 15cm (5.9") tall, and features threezero's unique die-cast and engineering plastic components. With approximately 40 points of articulation and threezero's interior engineering and materials, the figure delivers exceptional durability and poseability."

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