Foundation Season 3 Report: Apple TV+ Series Delays Production Start

Reports are that "issues with physical production" have resulted in a delay to the start of production on Apple TV+'s Foundation.

Back in December 2023, the good news came down from Apple TV+ – Showrunner & EP David S. Goyer & Skydance Television's massive adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation had been officially renewed for a third season. But now, a little more than two months later, it appears the production will be starting a little later than expected. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that "issues with physical production" have resulted in a delay to the start of filming in Prague & Poland – with the cast and crew reportedly told to head back home until the matters could be addressed.

"I'm thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov's pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus," shared Goyer in a statement when the news was first announced in December 2023. "We have all been incredibly impressed with the ambitious, action-packed, and imaginative adaptation that David and the rest of this gifted creative team and cast have brought to life with this premium sci-fi series from day one," added Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "To watch 'Foundation' become such a global hit has been beyond exciting with audiences around the world continuing to be captivated week after week by this dramatic and compelling journey to save humanity. We can't wait for everyone to experience what is in store for characters old and new in season three."

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in Foundation season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. Foundation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Apple TV+'s Foundation stars SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon; Emmy Award nominee Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. New stars joining the season two cast include Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Sandra Yi Sencindiver (Enjoiner Rue), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow), Ben Daniels (Bel Roise), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), and Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon). The series adaptation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Robyn Asimov, Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

