FOX "News" Taps Guy Who Kicks Ball for Ronna McDaniel Firing Reaction

FOX "News" reported on soccer player/analyst Alexi Lalas' reaction to the Ronna McDaniel matter because... sure, why not at this point?

I mean, it's not like ex-Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel didn't have a pretty public track record that should've made the idea of her joining NBC News as a "political analyst" the punchline to a very bad joke. McDaniel has a past track record that includes blaming the media for everything that ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump actually did wrong during his one term. In addition, she has called the mainstream media "corrupt" & engaging in "fake news" while also peddling 2020 election conspiracy theories and accusing MSNBC of "spreading lies" with an evening lineup of "primetime propagandists."

Unfortunately, the joke was the folks over at NBC News and MSNBC, who got blindsided by the decision – but didn't take it lying down. We had former Meet the Press moderator & chief political analyst Chuck Todd, Morning Joe co-anchors Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski, Deadline White House host Nicole Wallace, the network's journalistic standard-bearer Rachel Maddow, and many others at MSNBC and NBC News calling out upper management for making another Megyn Kelly-level bad decision. Thankfully, the experiment pretty much ended before it started, with NBC News officially parting ways with McDaniel. Since that time, the rumblings over who knew what and when – and what was promised to McDaniel – continue to grow. Of course, FOX "News" didn't waste a second thinking that it was in some kind of position to lecture anyone on anything having to do with journalism – with the alleged "news network" attempting to paint McDaniel as some kind of "moderate Republican victim." But just to prove that they're not alone in their views, FOX "News" has also been reporting on the reactions of such noted media scholars & journalism experts as… soccer player Alexi Lalas?

To be fair, it's actually "Soccer Analyst, Slurpee lover & Proud Ginger" Alexi Lalas – who made it clear that the move makes NBC News "look soft, weak, and scared." To that, I would respectfully respond, "Who gives a f**k what you think?" To be clear, Lalas is absolutely entitled to have the shittiest opinions in the world – but this idea that because he's great at soccer, his opinion on other matters means more than anyone else's is just a steaming pile of nonsense – a bit of cheap "star-f***ing."

If she is truly the deplorable and dangerous monster that these folks make her out be, wouldn't it be a service to the American people to publicly destroy her on air with their truths and facts? Should be easy. I'd watch. This just makes them look soft, weak, and scared. https://t.co/lB7I8ggIUI — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) March 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor," NBC News Group chairman Cesar Conde wrote in a memo to staff that went out on Tuesday afternoon. "No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned. Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal." The news comes only hours after CAA – the agency that brokered the deal with NBC News – reportedly parted ways with McDaniel. Here's a look at Conde's full memo to the news division:

Hey all, There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group. After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor. No organization, particularly a newsroom, can succeed unless it is cohesive and aligned. Over the last few days, it has become clear that this appointment undermines that goal. I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down. While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it. Our initial decision was made because of our deep commitment to presenting our audiences with a widely diverse set of viewpoints and experiences, particularly during these consequential times. We continue to be committed to the principle that we must have diverse viewpoints on our programs, and to that end, we will redouble our efforts to seek voices that represent different parts of the political spectrum. Take Care,

Cesar

Rachel Maddow Calls Out NBC News, Ronna McDaniel

"I will tell you, the fact that Ms. McDaniel is on the payroll at NBC News, to me, that is inexplicable. You wouldn't hire a wiseguy; you wouldn't hire a made man like a mobster to work in a D.A.'s office, right? You wouldn't hire a pickpocket to work as a TSA screener. So I find her decision to put her on the payroll inexplicable, and I hope they will reverse their decision," the host of The Rachel Maddow Show shared with the show's viewers on Monday night. From there, Maddow shared how it was only when "MSNBC staff essentially, unanimously and instantly expressed outrage" over the hiring did the decision from MSNBC management came down that McDaniel would not appear on the news network – different from what was originally announced.

Maddow: "I want to associate myself with all my colleagues both at MSNBC and at NBC News who have voiced loud and principled objections to our company putting on the payroll someone who hasn't just attacked us as journalists but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get… pic.twitter.com/C32hI3lvv1 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"The person who was the head of the Republican party during Donald Trump's time in office, and during his effort to throw out the election result and stay in power anyway, and during his effort to run for election again, after having done that, is Ronna Romney McDaniel," Maddow continued, reminding viewers of McDaniel's past activities. "And she pitched in and helped. She helped set in motion part of the plot that involved fake Trump electors to Congress from states that Trump did not win so Republicans in Washington could use those fake, fraudulent elector slates to contend that maybe Trump didn't win those states, even though he didn't."

"Bad decisions will inevitably happen. Mistakes will be made. But part of our resilience as a democracy is going to be us recognizing when decisions are bad ones and reversing those bad decisions." Rachel Maddow encourages her colleagues at NBC News to 'take a minute' on their… pic.twitter.com/T1FVMh5KIP — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"She pitched in and helped." Rachel Maddow outlines Ronna McDaniel's role in boosting Donald Trump with the authority of the Republican Party and then helping him in his project to replace democracy as America's system of government. pic.twitter.com/qAaLa5hjYp — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 26, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Right now, the [Trump] project is to tell the American people that those efforts around the 2020 election were righteous, that 2020 election, it wasn't okay. Those election results were not correct. We shouldn't believe American elections. American elections aren't real elections. American election results should not be seen as real. They should not be respected. That is the project now, right? It didn't work to overthrow the government the last time, but as long as you can build on that first effort, as long as you can keep up the entire election mythology, then you are priming your people. You are priming the American public to not accept the results of the next election, either."

