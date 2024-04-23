Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, mmichonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 1 Deleted Scene Look Posted

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Makeup Artist Ande Yung shared images from and background on a deleted scene between Rick and Okafur.

While the future of AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live might still have a huge question mark hovering above it, at least the season/series ended on a hopeful note – though with possibilities that could make things even more dangerously thrilling. But for this update, we're taking a look back at a moment from the series-opener that didn't make the cut- courtesy of Makeup Artist Ande Yung. In a social media post, Yung offers some background on a hospital scene between Rick and Okafur (Craig Tate) that takes place after Rick cuts off his hand in an escape attempt.

"Here's a couple of makeup looks from a scene that was cut from Episode 101. Andy had his hand laid beard here and I would go in and spray him down with Evian water for sweat so it didn't break up the pale makeup. This scene took place between Rick and Okafor after Rick cuts his hand off and ends up in the hospital. 🤛🏼🩸💉," Yung shared as the caption to this Instagram post, including some still images from the deleted scene:

For an extensive look behind the scenes of the six-episode spinoff series, check out the following documentary – probably one of the best production featurette released so far for any TWD series:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

