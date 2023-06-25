Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cheers, fasier, kelsey grammer, paramount, preview

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer on New Co-Stars, Why Series Isn't a Spinoff

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer discusses his new co-stars, how his return isn't really a spinoff, and how he views the character & the series.

The reaction from fans to the news that Paramount+ and series star & EP Kelsey Grammer were teaming up on the series return of Dr. Frasier Crane was pretty strong since the moment it hit – and it hasn't let up since. In an extended profile interview with The Independent, Grammer is getting another chance to share some more details on what fans can expect. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including how Grammer sees both the role & series as a "ministry," why the streaming series isn't really a spinoff, and how impressed viewers will be with his new co-stars – here's a look:

Grammer on "Frasier" as a Kind of "Ministry": "The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us. It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today," Grammer shared. "Frasier has been my ministry, you could say. He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realised in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal."

Grammer on Series Return Not Being a Spinoff: "This isn't really a spin-off. It's more of a third act or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off," Grammer explained, referencing how the streaming series will be the next chapter in Frasier's life – with new faces and some new stomping grounds.

Grammer on New Co-Stars – Especially Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frederick): "At first, you cast these people; you've never seen them before. And boy, by about the middle of the second show, I thought, 'Son of a gun. He's [Cutmore-Scott] actually doing it. He's like Frasier's kid. Wow.' So I think it's gonna be a great discovery for people. There's some new people on the show to really fall in love with, and arguably… it may even be funnier."

Paramount+'s Frasier Revival: Who's Who?

The series represents the next chapter in Frasier's life – a chapter that will include new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill), with legendary director & television creator James Burrows (Cheers, Night Court) tapped to direct the first two episodes (with Episode 101: "Pilot: The Good Father" written by Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris). Joining Grammer & Gilpin are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), newcomer Anders Keith, and Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) – with Bebe Neuwirth (Julia, The Good Fight) returning to guest-star as Lilith Sternin-Crane and Peri Gilpin (Kevin Can F**k Himself) reprising her role as Roz Doyle, Frasier's one-time radio show producer who was promoted to station manager at the end of the original series.

Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds. Lyndhurst's Alan Cornwall is Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life.

Keith's David is Frasier's nephew, now an adult and an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier's nephew David has Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish. David's unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew's earnest enthusiasm. Salgueiro's Eve is Freddy's (Cutmore-Scott) roommate who is spontaneous, outgoing, and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile. Neuwirth's Lilith isn't the happiest of campers when it comes to having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back in his old stomping grounds of Boston, Mass. Reuniting at Freddy's birthday party, what results is a classic face-off between the two.

