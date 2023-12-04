Posted in: Opinion, Paramount+, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, frasier, Frasier Crane, kelsey grammer

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Still Supports Donald Trump (But There's More)

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer reaffirmed his support of Donald Trump, but his BBC Today interviewer implied that he was kept from saying more.

We were expecting to kick off the week with a preview for this week's episode of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier. But then Grammer appeared on BBC Radio 4's BBC Today earlier today, the topic turned to Donald Trump, and… well, let's just say our plans changed. Hosted by Justin Webb and Mishal Husain, the morning news show featured a segment profiling Grammer and his return as Dr. Frasier Crane – and most of the interview time was spent discussing the streaming series as well as aspects of the actor's personal life. But as informative as an entire interview can be, it's usually those questions at the end that produce the truly interesting results. "You mentioned Roseanne [Barr] early on, who had a great comeback but also was a Trump supporter. You were, at least you were, a Trump supporter, I'm fascinated to know if you still are?" Webb asked Grammer, referencing Grammer's previous support of controversial comedian Roseanne Barr and his public support for ex-reality show host & multi-impeached ex-POTUS Donald Trump.

"I am, and I'll let that be the end of it," was Grammer's cut-to-the-chase response. But when you listen to the interview (beginning at the 2:21:55 mark), it doesn't sound as if Grammer was annoyed by the question as much as he felt the need to answer and then move on. Briefly discussing that portion of the interview with Husain after it aired, Webb clarified that Grammer seemed "perfectly happy" to continue discussing Trump and the upcoming election. But to the interviewer, it seemed like "the Paramount+ PR team, less so." When Husain joked about the Paramount people being "really thrilled" with the interview going down the Trump road, Webb added, "I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election."

