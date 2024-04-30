Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, godzilla

Godzilla and Rodan Arrive with New Vinyl Banks from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Diamond Select Toys is back with an impressive assortment of new statues including new vinyl banks for some iconic Godzilla villains

Even more kaiju banks have been awakened as Diamond Select Toys debuts another set of vinyl banks. We gave seen two already featuring Godzilla and Mechagodzilla from the hit 1974 film, but thing are now getting a littler more modern. Up first is a trip back to 1993 with Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla II as the giant winged pteranodon known as Rodan has arrived. Coming in 8" tall and with a wingspan of 10" wide, this deadly bird is ready to put the King of the Monsters in its place.

However. The King of the Monsters might have something to say about that, as Diamond Select Toys goes back further to 1989 with Godzilla vs. Biollante. This intense design adds a little more of a terrifying factor to this god, who stands 12" tall and measures 18" long. Both creatures will have coin slots on their backs to store your money, and with these beauties guarding them, your savings will surely be protected. The 1989 Godzilla Figural Bank is priced at $39.99, with Rodan coming in at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live online with a Q1 2025 release, and fans can also secure one at their Local Comic Book Store.

Godzilla (1989) Figural Bank

"Cast in sturdy vinyl, the bank features a coin slot hidden between the fins on his back, as well as an access door hidden inside his removable tail! Stands 12 inches tall and measures 18 inches to the tip of his tail! Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

Rodan (1993) Figural Bank

"The giant winged pteranodon began his film career as a threat to Godzilla and the world, but since then has become one of Godzilla's occasional allies, battling invaders from outer space to protect his home planet. This 8" vinyl bank is based on Rodan's appearance in 1993's Godzilla vs. MechaGodzilla II, and has a wingspan of 10 inches! With a coin slot on the back and a removable head, you'll be able to save your change for the next Godzilla bank release! Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!