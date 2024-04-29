Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, nbc, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, Seth Meyers

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa In NYC; Seth Meyers Interview on Wednesday

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa posted that he is in NYC - and now we know that he will appear on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday.

With only eleven days to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) hit our screens for a new season of BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, we were wondering when the big U.S. push was going to get underway – especially with Disney now in play and Gatwa being one of the most charming interviews going. Well, we got the tip that something might be up when Gatwa took to Instagram Stories to share that he was in NYC – and not long after, we got the confirmation of where Gatwa would be appearing. On Wednesday, May 1st, Gatwa will be joining Seth Meyers on Meyers' NBC late-night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers. Could Gatwa be making more appearances between now and Wednesday evening? Sure – and if he does, we'll keep you posted.

And here's a look at the key art schedule that went live on social media confirming Gatwa's appearance (with Orlando Bloom also set for the late-night talk show):

Here's what else we know about the upcoming new series of Doctor Who adventures on Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBC One

"SPACE BABIES" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"THE DEVIL'S CHORD" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Ben Chessell)

"BOOM" (Writer: Steven Moffat; Director: Julie Anne Robinson)

"73 YARDS" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"DOT AND BUBBLE" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Dylan Holmes Williams)

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

On Friday, May 10th, Disney+ subscribers can check out the first two episodes beginning at 7 pm ET. Following that, two episodes will premiere on BBC iPlayer at 00:00 on Saturday, May 11th – with the first two episodes airing on BBC One later that day (right before the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final). Now, here's a look back at the teaser trailer that was released on Christmas Day & the date announcement teaser released for Season 1:

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures.

