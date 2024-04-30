Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: dc comics, iron studios

DC Comics Plastic Man Stretches His Skills with Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with an impressive assortment of new Art Scale statues including a new and Exclusive DC Comics piece

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 Art Scale Plastic Man statue from DC Comics.

Statue depicts Golden Age hero Plastic Man with classic supersuit.

Limited edition collectible priced at $159.99, due Q1 2025.

Pre-orders available now at Iron Studios Online Store.

It is time to return to the Golden Age of Comics as Plastic Man has arrived with a stretchy new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios! First appearing in Police Comics #1 back in 1941, Patrick "Eel" O'Brian was once a small-time crook who ended up gaining the ability to stretch and reshape his body after being exposed to a chemical during a heist gone wrong. After the accident, he wanted to make a new name for himself, that of a hero, taking on the name Plastic Man and bringing heroics and comedy to the DC Comics Universe.

Plastic Man has been in the DC universe for decades, teaming up with plenty of legendary heroes and joining teams, including the Justice League and the Freedom Fighters. Iron Studios has now captured the legacy of his rubbery powers with a new and exclusive statue that will be produced in a limited edition. Standing at 6.2" tall, this DC Comics hero will be twisting his way into your collection with a highly detailed and crafted statue. This Golden Age hero is priced at $159.99 and with a Q1 2025 release. Pre-orders for the DC Comics Series #9 Plastic Man Exclusive Version are already live through the Iron Studios Online Store.

Plastic Man Exclusive Version – DC Comics

"Patrick "Eel" O'Brian is a former criminal that, during an unsuccessful robbery, after diving into a cauldron with an unknown industrial chemical which entered his blood via a bullet wound, caused a process of mutation in his entire body which transformed his physiology, turning O'Brian into a fluid-state being, not completely liquid or solid, with total control over his structure."

"O'Brian's discontent with his criminal life and his wish to reshape himself made him adopt the code name Plastic Man and start acting as a detective and superhero, being able to stretch his limbs and body into superhuman size and length without a known limit. Capable of altering his density, becoming as dense as a rock or as flexible as a rubber band. O'Brian can even shrink to some centimeters of height¬¬¬, taking the shape of a pocket in Batman's utility belt, or becoming larger than a skyscraper, and is able to alter his strength by enlarging or adding more muscles."

