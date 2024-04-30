Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, godzilla

Godzilla (1974) Reigns Supreme with Diamond Select's New Vinyl Banks

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with an impressive assortment of new statues including new vinyl banks of Godzilla from over the years

Article Summary Explore Diamond Select Toys vinyl banks of Godzilla and Mechagodzilla from the iconic 1974 movie.

Each collectible features a coin slot, with Godzilla's in the back and Mechagodzilla's behind the head.

At 10 and 12 inches, these detailed figures capture the kaiju's 70s look and make perfect collectibles.

Available for pre-order now, these Godzilla series banks are set to release in Q1 2025.

In 1974 kaiju fans were greeted to the 14th installment in Toho's Godzilla franchise with Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. This film is quite significant in the franchise due to the introduction of Mechagodzilla, the robotic counterpart to the King of the Monsters In this film, a prophecy warns of impending disaster as Mechagodzilla, who is disguised as Godzilla, wreaks havoc upon the city. However, the real king emerges to confront this doppelgänger, leading to an epic and climactic battle. Diamond Select Toys is trying to capture the power of these two mighty beasts with their latest set of vinyl banks. These figures can now save some coins on top of destroying the city, with each design featuring a coin slot in their back. Each ToHo creation has a nice retro design and will be a fun addition to the growing Godzilla collection. Mechgodzilla will come in at $29.9, while the 1974 Godzilla will come in at $39.99. Pre-orders are already live for both online with a Q1 2025 release and they can also be reserved at your Local Comic Book Store.

Godzilla (1974) Figural Bank

"This 10-inch rendition of the King of All Monsters in his full 1970s glory features a coin slot on his back and a removable tail that reveals an updated and improved access door. Measuring 18 inches long from nose to tail, he is the perfect addition to any Godzilla collection! Sculpted by Gentle Giant. Packaged in a clear polybag."

Mechagodzilla Figural Bank

"A cybernetic copy of Godzilla with superior firepower, this vinyl figural bank of Mechagodzilla is based on how the robotic kaiju appeared in 1974's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. Standing 12 inches tall, the bank features a coin slot in his back, as well as a removable head for coin retrieval. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Studios!"

