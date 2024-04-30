Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, boy kills world, film, lionsgate

Boy Kills World Director Addresses Sequel Interest

The director of the recent action comedy flick Boy Kills World is sharing his thoughts on the chances of getting a sequel.

We live in a time where everything has the ability to become a franchise if there's enough interest, profit, or popularity to back it up. So naturally, with the release of the recent action/comedy film Boy Kills World garnering a small cult audience, its growing fanbase is already wondering if there will ever be a way to revisit this world in cinematic form. Apparently, it is possible, but as expected, it completely depends on audience reception. Now, the director of the film is offering his thoughts on a potential follow-up entry.

Boy Kills World Director Has a Few Sequel Ideas in Mind

While speaking to Variety, Boy Kills World director Moritz Mohr was asked about the chance of returning for more of the Boy Kills World universe, to which he suggested, "We talked a lot about that during the entire course of the production, and there are so many great ideas out there. The only question right now is do people want to see that? Since it's not a big studio movie, we have to wait for a moment and see how it turns out. If people like it, we have a few stories that we could tell, and I'd be super excited to do it."

Currently, the movie has managed to garner about $1.7 million domestically during its opening weekend, which is generally a film's window to prove itself. Due to its less-than-stellar box office numbers, the film would obviously be facing an uphill battle to generate a sequel. However, we've seen unlikely sequels happen before, so it still feels like there's somewhat of a possibility, given its mostly positive reception and buzz-worthy ensemble cast. Still, do you think the action flick could lead to another worthwhile entry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Lionsgate's Boy Kills World is in theaters now.

