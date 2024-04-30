Posted in: CBS, CW, TV | Tagged: cbs, krypton, netflix, Rebel Moon, Staz Nair, supergirl, the cw, William Dey

Supergirl: Staz Nair Talks Arrowverse Series, Vancouver Love & More

Supergirl star Staz Nair (The Faceless Lady) spoke with us about his time on the Arrowverse series, his hopes for future DCU work, and more.

Staz Nair has accomplished much in his near-decade in Hollywood since his debut in 2015's Bazodee. He followed up in the 2016 TV movie adaptation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as the title character before building himself on TV with roles in AMC's Humans, HBO's Game of Thrones, SYFY's Krypton, CBS/The CW's Supergirl, leading to his biggest project to date, Zack Snyder's latest film franchise, Rebel Moon for Netflix as Tarak. While promoting his latest work, The Faceless Lady from Crypt TV, Meta, and Eli Roth, Nair spoke to Bleeding Cool about his time in the DC Universe, which includes playing Dax-Baron in Krypton to William "Will" Dey in Supergirl, his eye on the future with more opportunities to stay in the universe, and his thoughts on streaming versus the theatrical experience. The actor debuted in the Supergirl season five premiere episode "Event Horizon," appearing in 39 of 126 episodes. Will was a veteran reporter who joined CatCo Worldwide Media and developed a rivalry with Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), the alter ego of Supergirl, before it's revealed that he was undercover to learn more about CatCo CEO Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo) and her role in of the death of his best friend Russell "Russ" Rogers (Nick Sagar). Will would eventually bond with Kara, developing feelings for her before dying at the hands of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

Staz Nair Reflects on His "Wonderful" Time on Supergirl

Bleeding Cool: What do you remember most during your time on 'Supergirl?' Given your time on that show and 'Krypton,' is there anything you're hoping to do in your DC future?

What I remember most about my time on 'Supergirl' is I love Vancouver, which was a wonderful place with the cast and crew that matched. It was an exciting experience and an easygoing experience to be a part of. Also, I grew up a nerd and a spectator, so to exist in these larger-than-life worlds alongside superheroes is something that a child-like me, or 'child me,' is pinching himself. That's one of the biggest things, and I would love a world and a role in the DC universe, either a superhero or a villain. I love villains; I love being able to subvert the characters. I would love to be a DC villain or hero.

Given the scale of TV and film projects on broadcast, cable, and streaming and how epic they look given your work in 'Supergirl' and 'Rebel Moon,' does the line between home viewing and theatrical experiences blur?

It's starting to the way technology is going, the size of the screens you can have in your own home, the quality of the screens, the sound systems that are available to us in our own homes, the line does blur. There's a level of nostalgia and romance to go into the cinema, grabbing a big Diet Coke, a big bowl of popcorn, and watching it with the punters and tons of fans. There's nothing that can truly beat that. There's something about going to the cinema. As technology, which includes VR and TVs, has progressed, cinema is for most people, not necessarily for me, because my wife and I are big TV and film buffs, so we love going to the cinema. For most people, it's become more of an occasion for specific films that are so theatrically grandiose and visually spectacular that people go, "Oh, this is a movie you have to watch in the cinema." I don't think there'll ever be a time where TV and film eclipses cinema or take it over, but I do believe the lines are blurring. I urge everyone not to let that stop them from going to the cinema. Cinema is a form of art, creativity, and immersion that we all need at the best and worst of times. I urge people to still go to the cinema and keep the experience alive.

The Faceless Lady, which also stars Tara Lee, Daisy Jelley, Ugo Unwughalu, Sophie Rebecca-Jones, and Ned Dennehy, is available to stream on Meta Quest with the finale releasing on May 9th. Rebel Moon: Parts One & Two are available on Netflix.

