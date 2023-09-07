Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier, kelsey grammer, paramount, preview

Frasier Return Series Pilot Honors John Mahoney, "Cheers" Nod & More

Director James Burrows & Frasier co-creator Chris Harris on the return series honoring the late John Mahoney, offering a "Cheers" nod & more.

With only a little more than a month to go until Kelsey Grammer returns as Dr. Frasier Crane in Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) & Chris Harris' (How I Met Your Mother) new Paramount+ series, we're getting a chance to learn a little more about what viewers can expect now that Frasier finds himself back on the east coast – but with a whole lot of change going on in his new life. Speaking with EW, director James Burrows (Cheers, Frasier, Will & Grace) and Harris discuss generational father-son dynamics between Frasier & his father Martin (the late John Mahoney) as compared to Frasier with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott). In addition, Harris explains why Grammer's Frasier won't be the one that viewers remember – and we learn some more details on how the revival series will honor Mahoney and offer a tip of the hat to Cheers.

Burrows on Frasier/Martin & Frasier/Freddy Dynamics: "There's a lot of Martin in Freddy. Joe [Cristalli] and Chris [Harris] specifically wanted Frasier to deal with his son… because the relationship with Kelsey [Grammer] and [John] Mahoney was wonderful. So they tried to tap into that, and I think they succeeded."

Harris on Why This Won't Quite Be the Frasier Crane We Remember: "We want to present someone who is familiar to the audience, but also has had a life for 20 years in the time since we've seen him. Talking with Kelsey about it, this is a man who is a little looser than he used to be, a little more comfortable. He's done well, he's had some success, and the pilot is about realizing that one part of his life where he might not have been as successful as he thought he was and what that means to him going forward."

Burrows on Revival Series Pilot Honoring Mahoney/Martin: "It's a wonderful scene at the end of the show. It's about two-and-a-half, three minutes without any laughs. You've got to be brave to do that" (in addition, the neighborhood bar in the new series is named "Mahoney's").

Burrows Made Sure "Cheers" Reference Was Kept in Revival Series Pilot: "It's the one line in the pilot that I begged [Cristalli and Harris] not to lose. It's tender to my heart, but also, it's a way of acknowledging the birth of the character — and they were sweet enough to leave that line in."

Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions. With the ten-episode series set for a two-episode debut on Thursday, October 12th (and episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays after that) – and reairing on CBS on October 17th – here's a look at Grammer reimagining the original series' theme for the continuing series:

Kelsey Grammer returns to portray the titular character who has returned to Boston, where everybody knows your name, as his grown son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) enters college. Frasier is also embarking on a new chapter of his life back in his old stomping grounds with new challenges, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to fulfill finally.

Paramount+'s Frasier Revival: Who's Who?

The series represents the next chapter in Frasier's life – a chapter that will include new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill), with legendary director & television creator James Burrows (Cheers, Night Court) tapped to direct the first two episodes (with Episode 101: "Pilot: The Good Father" written by Joe Cristalli & Chris Harris). Joining Grammer & Gilpin are Jack Cutmore-Scott (Kingsman), Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses), newcomer Anders Keith, and Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) – with Bebe Neuwirth (Julia, The Good Fight) returning to guest-star as Lilith Sternin-Crane and Peri Gilpin (Kevin Can F**k Himself) reprising her role as Roz Doyle, Frasier's one-time radio show producer who was promoted to station manager at the end of the original series.

Charming and handsome, Cutmore-Scott's Freddy is a nuanced combination of his father and grandfather. Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father's footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he's never looked back… until now when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life. If they can overcome past differences, Freddy and Frasier might finally have a chance to repair old wounds. Lyndhurst's Alan Cornwall is Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor. British, boozy, and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier's—if only he ever felt like using it. Alan's mischievous streak might be just what Frasier could use to shake up his routine, while Frasier's thoughtful guidance might help Alan find some of the direction he's been missing in his own life.

Keith's David is Frasier's nephew, now an adult and an awkward college freshman with a penchant for off-kilter observations. Frasier's nephew David has Niles' intelligence, Daphne's smile, and neither of their polish. David's unearned confidence may confuse some, but Frasier has a fondness for his nephew's earnest enthusiasm. Salgueiro's Eve is Freddy's (Cutmore-Scott) roommate who is spontaneous, outgoing, and bursting with creative energy whether it was asked for or not. Eve is a breath of fresh air. With an innate ability to connect with both Frasier and Freddy, Eve is a critical bridge between father and son as they attempt to reconcile. Neuwirth's Lilith isn't the happiest of campers when it comes to having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back in his old stomping grounds of Boston, Mass. Reuniting at Freddy's birthday party, what results is a classic face-off between the two.

