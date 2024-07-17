Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: frasier, paramount, preview, season 2

Frasier Season 2: Kelsey Grammer-Starring Series Returns In September

Joe Cristalli and Chris Harris's Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on September 19th with two new episodes.

After some big casting news over the past few weeks, we have some intel on the second season of Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) and Chris Harris's (How I Met Your Mother) Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier that we think you might be interested in. Shortly after word came down that the Paramount+ series had been nominated for three primetime Emmy Awards, it was confirmed that Season 2 would debut on September 19th with two episodes (with single episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays) – with James Burrows having returned to direct those episodes.

The lineup for the second season includes Peri Gilpin's Roz Doyle returning as a recurring guest star and Grammer's daughter, Greer Grammer, set to play Roz's daughter. In addition, Amy Sedaris (At Home with Any Sedaris), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) are set as guest stars, with Patricia Heaton (Everybody Loves Raymond) set for a guest-starring arc. We also learned that Harriet Samson Harris will reprise her original series role as Frasier Crane's agent, Bebe Glazer, for a guest role – with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) joining her as Bebe's daughter, Phoebe Glazer. In addition, it appears Frasier has a KACL reunion happening, with Dan Butler returning as Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Edward Hibbert returning as Gil Chesterton – both in guest-starring roles.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two." Grammer added, "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!" Paramount+'s Frasier stems from writers Harris and Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

